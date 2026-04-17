Credit: Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves launched their own TV network, BravesVision ahead of the 2026 MLB season, and TV play-by-play voice Brandon Gaudin says it feels like the TBS days again.

With FanDuel Sports Networks shutting down across the country, the Braves needed to find a way of getting games to their fanbase, and they opted to launch and operate their own network, BravesVision. Gaudin joined the latest episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast where he discussed a range of topics including, replacing Chip Caray as the voice of the Braves, succeeding Jim Nantz as the voice of Madden, and BravesVision.

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“It’s kind of a throwback to the old TBS days,” Gaudin said of BravesVision. “Obviously there are a lot of differences, but it’s kind of a modern version of that owned and operated by the Braves. What’s crazy is that back in December, that’s when the Braves found out that FanDuel was going belly up. They had an option, are you gonna go to MLB? Or are you going to start your own network?

“They opted for the latter, which I think no doubt was the right move, and no disrespect to what MLB is doing, what they’re doing is great. But the Braves have an opportunity here to own their own product, to own the rights, and then long-term make this a really big financial success for the organization. But to do that with less than a three-month runway is really mind-blowing,” Gaudin explained. “What they did and to get on all the platforms they’re on within 90 days is crazy.”

The full team of announcers and production staff was carried over to BravesVisiom from Atlanta’s FanDuel Sports Network, which Gaudin says was “vital” for continuity purposes. And according to Gaudin, that carryover has made for a seamless transition, with everything in the booth operating just as it has in previous years.

One area where Gaudin already noticed improvement from a working standpoint is the fact that there’s less red tape around things they want to incorporate into the broadcast. On Opening Day, for example, the broadcast wanted a second drone for aerial shots, and previously, it would have been harder to have FanDuel sign off on it. The Braves, however, were eager to say yes.

But as great as things have gone from Gaudin’s perspective, everyone is aware of the potential hiccups for a newly launched network.

“There was always going to be some short-term pain because of how quickly they put it together,” Gaudin acknowledged. “There was one game on the road in Anaheim where there were some streaming issues, and understandably, when that happens, fans get frustrated.”

Gaudin says the issue has been fixed, and for the most part, fans around the country are excited to have a network back under the Braves umbrella. BravesVision is available to fans in Braves Country through premium subscriptions on Xfinity and Spectrum. But if you don’t have a premium cable package, or if you don’t live in the Braves TV territory, the network is also available for purchase via Braves.TV, which the franchise hopes will satisfy fans who grew up watching the team in other markets on TBS.

Listen to the full episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast featuring Brandon Gaudin by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. For more content, subscribe to AA’s YouTube page.