Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

After years of watching his former co-host Craig Carton make fun of New York Yankees radio voice Suzyn Waldman, Boomer Esiason grabbed the mic and joined in.

Recently, there’s been some light-hearted squabbles in the booth between Waldman and Yankees play-by-play voice Dave Sims as their first season as a broadcast team comes to a close. And it prompted WFAN morning host Gregg Giannotti to wonder whether Waldman is a little jealous of Sims’ endorsement deals.

Sims recently cut a promo for Dude Wipes on his X account. Unfortunately, the Dude Wipes ad got Esiason thinking about similar endorsement ideas for Waldman.

Boomer Esiason suggests a “Vagisil” endorsement for Suzyn Waldman after hearing Dave Sims do an ad for Dude Wipes pic.twitter.com/w2kMTjLf7w — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2025



“She could use like, uh, Vagisil daily fresh wipes,” Esiason said before he and Giannotti were overcome with laughter. “I couldn’t even say that with a straight face. I couldn’t. I mean, there’s all sorts of feminine wipes.”

Even if it was the Dude Wipes that set Esiason on this path, it was still a path he probably would have been better off avoiding. But Esiason has made a habit of making headlines around the Yankees booth this season. Earlier this year, he was taking shots at Sims for taking a vacation day two months into his first season with the Yankees. Now he’s suggesting a Vagisil endorsement for Waldman.

Despite what she means to WFAN as the first voice in the station’s history, an industry trailblazer, and the now long-time radio announcer for the Yankees, Waldman is used to being teased on the morning show. For years, Craig Carton mocked Waldman with an unflattering impression when he co-hosted WFAN’s morning show alongside Esiason. But even though she was not a fan of the impression or Carton, Waldman was willing to brush it off to work with the former WFAN host in the Yankees radio booth for a series last year.

Suzyn Waldman wouldn’t be here if she let stuff like this bother her. But I will say, with no pitchfork in hand and empathy for mistakes, that one of the hardest things about being a woman around sports is constantly watching people who know better reveal they don’t actually care https://t.co/nnCYp14YEN — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 8, 2025

Maybe Waldman will be just as forgiving of Boomer Esiason as she was with Carton, but she shouldn’t have to be.