Boomer Esiason makes joke about Suzyn Waldman on WFAN Photo credit: CBS Sports Network
By Brandon Contes on

After years of watching his former co-host Craig Carton make fun of New York Yankees radio voice Suzyn Waldman, Boomer Esiason grabbed the mic and joined in.

Recently, there’s been some light-hearted squabbles in the booth between Waldman and Yankees play-by-play voice Dave Sims as their first season as a broadcast team comes to a close. And it prompted WFAN morning host Gregg Giannotti to wonder whether Waldman is a little jealous of Sims’ endorsement deals.

Sims recently cut a promo for Dude Wipes on his X account. Unfortunately, the Dude Wipes ad got Esiason thinking about similar endorsement ideas for Waldman.


“She could use like, uh, Vagisil daily fresh wipes,” Esiason said before he and Giannotti were overcome with laughter. “I couldn’t even say that with a straight face. I couldn’t. I mean, there’s all sorts of feminine wipes.”

Even if it was the Dude Wipes that set Esiason on this path, it was still a path he probably would have been better off avoiding. But Esiason has made a habit of making headlines around the Yankees booth this season. Earlier this year, he was taking shots at Sims for taking a vacation day two months into his first season with the Yankees. Now he’s suggesting a Vagisil endorsement for Waldman.

Despite what she means to WFAN as the first voice in the station’s history, an industry trailblazer, and the now long-time radio announcer for the Yankees, Waldman is used to being teased on the morning show. For years, Craig Carton mocked Waldman with an unflattering impression when he co-hosted WFAN’s morning show alongside Esiason. But even though she was not a fan of the impression or Carton, Waldman was willing to brush it off to work with the former WFAN host in the Yankees radio booth for a series last year.

Maybe Waldman will be just as forgiving of Boomer Esiason as she was with Carton, but she shouldn’t have to be.

About Brandon Contes

Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Brandon Contes