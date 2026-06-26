Credit: Marquee Sports Network

The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets met for a series finale on Sunday night at Citi Field, and a dog stole the show on the Marquee Sports Network broadcast.

Coming out of a Marquee commercial break to begin the top of the fifth inning, Cubs announcers Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were highly impressed by a dog in the seats for the Mets’ “Bark in the Park” night, and it turned into a funny exchange on the broadcast.

“WOW!” Sciambi said as the broadcast showed the dog. “That’s a good boy right there.”

Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were amazed by a dog at tonight’s Cubs-Mets game, as seen and heard on the Marquee Sports Network broadcast. “I think I might be related to that dog.” – Boog “I feel like that dog’s name is, like, Ed.” – JD ⚾️🐶🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/vPj9TWklnm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 26, 2026

“He’s been around the block,” Deshaies responded. “He’s a veteran.”

“He’s had a barrel under his neck,” Sciambi, who also does play-by-play for ESPN, added. “You know what I mean? He’s like a cartoon, that dog.”

“Probably a little warm for that dog tonight,” Deshaies said. “Get him a cold, frosty beverage and a burger.”

“Holy cow!” Sciambi said. “I feel like I might be related to that dog. We’re kind of similar. Oh my gosh!”

“I feel like that dog’s name is, like, ‘Ed,'” Deshaies added.

“I was gonna say ‘Ralph,'” Sciambi said.

As for the game, the Cubs came away with a 4-3 victory in the 10th inning to complete a four-game road sweep over the sinking Mets. They might need more “Bark at the Park” nights at Citi Field in order to keep Mets fans entertained going forward.

With insightful baseball commentary and some comedy mixed in, Sciambi and Deshaies form an entertaining Cubs booth that Awful Announcer readers ranked No. 5 among Major League Baseball local broadcasts in 2025.