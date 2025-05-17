Photo Credit: Twins.TV

Friday night’s game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers was the first played between the teams since the passing of Bob Uecker. Before the game, Twins announcer Cory Provus, who used to call Brewers games alongside Bob Uecker, took time to remember his friend and mentor.

Provus started by noting the different feel of Friday’s game, saying, “For the first time since 1971, a season series between these two rivals will be played and sadly, will not include Bob Uecker.”

“On January 16, the man Johnny Carson so perfectly named Mr. Baseball, passed away at the age of 90,” Provus said. “The game lost a Hall of Famer, Wisconsin lost its voice and I lost a partner, mentor and friend. As many of you know, I had the privilege of sharing the radio booth with Ueck for three life-changing seasons. And I’m often asked, ‘So, what was it like working with Bob?’ And over the years, my answer never changed. It was the best remedy for a bad day. No matter what was going on in my own life, I knew for three hours, I was going to laugh, learn and appreciate this incredible opportunity to broadcast Major League Baseball with one of the game’s greatest all-time characters.”

After recalling how many famous people would stop by the booth to say hi to Uecker over the years, Provus remembered being unsure about whether he should take the Twins job when it was offered to him in 2012. Uecker had two open heart surgeries in 2010 and the Brewers had reached the National League Championship Series in 2011.

“So was it fair to leave him after all that he’d just endured just a couple years earlier?” Provus asked. He then recalled talking about the offer with Uecker, who made it clear to Provus that he should not decline it.

“‘Pro, if you don’t take that job, I’ll kill you,'” Provus recalled Uecker telling him. “To this day, Ueck remains the only person in my life who has ever called me ‘Pro.'”

Provus’ personal connection to Uecker adds another layer to the scores of wonderful tributes that have been seen and heard throughout baseball since his passing. He concluded his tribute by talking about that personal connection, noting what Uecker meant to not just himself, but also his family.

“My two kids, Cooper and Mia, are now 11 and 9. And whenever my family joined me in Milwaukee, their uncle Bob made sure to load them up with plenty of ice cream. They probably won’t remember those moments, but I always will. In closing, he probably would not be too happy with me right now, knowing that I spent precious time discussing him and not the upcoming game. Well, Ueck, I won’t apologize because you meant the world to me. And being back at this ballpark and in this great city without you is really hard. Thank you for your years of friendship, guidance and allowing this kid from suburban Chicago to live out his childhood dream.

“You know, the game goes on, but our world is noticeably less funny,” Provus said. “Ueck, I love you and I miss you dearly. And hopefully you’re resting easily and well — and smiling down on all of us from the front row, in Heaven.”