Earlier this year, legendary broadcaster and funny man Bob Uecker celebrated his 90th birthday. And incredibly, Uecker is still going strong calling Milwaukee Brewers games. The Milwaukee native is in his 54th season calling games for the Brewers and as evidenced by this call of a late game-winner on Saturday night, he’s still got his fastball.

With the scoreboard empty in the bottom of the 8th inning between the Brewers and Reds, Rhys Hoskins hit a solo home run that was enough to secure a 1-0 Milwaukee victory.

And thankfully, the Brewers X account posted a classic Uecker call for all of us to enjoy.

Drop what you’re doing and listen to Bob Uecker call @rhyshoskins‘ game-winner 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Z6Pm0poZHi — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 11, 2024

Of course, Bob Uecker is known for far more than solely his work with the Brewers. He was a Major League player, although as he will be quick to admit and laugh at, he was never an All-Star caliber player with a .200 career average and 14 home runs to his name. But he’s had a Hall of Fame post-playing career as an announcer, actor, and one of the funniest men to ever walk the planet. Whether it’s his appearances alongside Johnny Carson, his famous commercials, or his iconic role in Major League, Uecker is known the world the over.

The only thing that’s missing from his career is a Brewers World Series. Milwaukee leads the NL Central by 8 games, so maybe, just maybe, this could be the year.

