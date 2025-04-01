Photo Credits: Milwaikee Brewers on X.

Ahead of Monday’s home opener, the Milwaukee Brewers unveiled a pair of tributes to Bob Uecker, the longtime voice of the team, who passed away in January.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Brewers shared a video that looks down on American Family Field. The grass in shallow centerfield features Uecker’s signature cut into it. The post is captioned, “A perfect addition to our home.”

A perfect addition to our home 💙#ThankYouUeck pic.twitter.com/5Aw94kdjiB — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 31, 2025

Additionally, a tarp is draped over a few rows of upper deck seats in the outfield with the message, “I must be in the front row,” with Uecker’s signature below.

That, of course, is a reference to a Miller Lite commercial that Uecker starred in.

Uecker has been honored in many ways since his passing. The Brewers — past and present — spoke highly of Uecker and his legacy. The team’s announcers have also paid tribute to him. Milwaukee’s season opener against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium was televised by ESPN. Following that, Bill Schroeder, the Brewers normal TV analyst who was calling the opener on ESPN with Joe Buck and Joe Girardi, spoke of how important baseball, the Brewers and Milwaukee were to Uecker.