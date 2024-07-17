Photo Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Very few broadcasters in any sports are more synonymous with one team than longtime Milwaukee Brewers radio play-by-play man Bob Uecker has become with Milwaukee sports fans throughout his 54-year tenure with the team.

At 90 years of age, Uecker has given his life to the game of baseball. First as a player for six seasons in the MLB and then as a broadcaster, which has rightfully resulted in receiving the nickname “Mr. Baseball.”

In a conversation with Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi in honor of the network’s 25th broadcast of the All-Star Game, Uecker offered some insight into how his broadcasting career came about, as well as what keeps him going in his career at this point.

“When I got released as a player, they told me I was going to work with Merle Harmon and a guy named Tom Collins,” said Uecker. “I’m doing the fifth inning, they let me do play-by-play. And they had made it up between the two of them that they were going to get up and leave me. I took over the broadcast as the lead guy and I’m still here.”

When asked by Rinaldi why he continues to serve as the Brewers’ play-by-play voice, Uecker detailed that he “doesn’t have anything else to do,” and is still treated like “one of the players” in the clubhouse.

“I’ve been doing this for 54 years. I haven’t done anything where I have overstepped my boundaries by any means. Tom, I don’t have anything else to do, for one thing. I feel 90 (years old). I’m starting to become a senior citizen around here. But to come here every day, go in the clubhouse, and be around those guys, they treat me like I’m one of the players.”

Very few broadcasters have not only had the tenure that Uecker has had in the booth, but also transcend sports and become a true celebrity like he has. Most famously, he was a frequent guest on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show and had a key role in the hit baseball movie Major League.

The truth of the matter is that Uecker is as integral to the history of baseball as just about any broadcaster. So to hear that he is just as passionate as ever about his responsibilities in Milwaukee is truly great to hear.

