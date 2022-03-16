On Wednesday, long-time Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman posted an emotional farewell to the city of Atlanta. While Freeman hasn’t signed with a new team as of Wednesday afternoon, his time with the reigning World Series Champions seems over after they acquired Matt Olson earlier this week (and signed him to a nine figure contract extension).

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale then proceeded to tweet about Freeman’s farewell, and left out a crucial word.

Freddie Freeman with a classy farewell to Atlanta and its passionate fanbase.

He may be gone, but he'll be forgotten. https://t.co/HsQSmo7kZC — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 16, 2022

That word, of course, is “never,” as in “he’ll never be forgotten,” not “he’ll be forgotten”. This is Freddie Freeman, one of the best first basemen in team history we’re talking about here, and not Joey Bagadonuts.

Anyway, this is about par for the course for Bob, whose tweets can be….well, let’s say “erratic” at times.