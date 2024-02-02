When it comes to the Mount Rushmore of sports broadcasters, one without the face of Bob Costas just wouldn’t be complete.

MLB Network will feature Costas in a new episode of The Sounds of Baseball debuting Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

The installment, which will be co-hosted by the network’s Tom Verducci and Matt Vasgersian, will reflect on the illustrious career of the Hall of Fame broadcaster over the last 40-plus years.

“Bob Costas’ name and voice are synonymous with baseball. If you love the game, you will love this special. It is more than an appreciation of the skill and breadth of his work behind the mic,” Verducci said in a statement from MLB Network. “It is also a look back at milestone moments of the past four decades and how his love of the game shines through.”

Additionally, viewers will be able to lead up to the program with some Costas-related programming ahead of time with this Sunday, Feb. 4, MLB Network will re-air its Studio 42 with Bob Costas special with Hall of Famer and # 24 Willie Mays at 6 p.m. ET.

This newest The Sounds of Baseball program follows MLB Network’s recent new documentary Brett on George Brett this past December.

The Sounds of Baseball series has profiled several iconic voices of the game, including Mel Allen, Red Barber, Jack Buck, Harry Caray, Joe Garagiola, Curt Gowdy, Tony Kubek, Al Michaels, Jon Miller, Vin Scully and Bob Uecker.