Photo credit: MLB Network

Bob Costas believes there’s at least one change Major League Baseball players and owners should agree to in their upcoming labor negotiations, fewer regular season games.

The current MLB collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2026 season, and according to most analysts, a lockout seems likely. While quarrels over a salary cap are destined to be the sticking point to cause a lockout, and maybe even missed games, there are other possible changes that will be discussed.

Costas joined Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo on his SiriusXM Radio show this week to discuss the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2026. And during the appearance, Russo asked Costas to name one thing MLB should reasonably be able to accomplish during the upcoming labor negotiations.

“They should be able to cut back to at least 156,” Costas said. “Which is one three-game home series for each team.”

Costas noted the historical relevance of 154 games, which was the standard for MLB from 1904-1960, but 156 seems to be the more likely change if the sports is going to accept a reduction. But the idea of a sport reducing games is unprecedented, because less games means less revenue. So, to accept a game reduction, the players and owners will have to find a way to make sure there won’t be a revenue reduction. And Costas believes a few extra playoff games might help.

“The Division Series should be best of 7,” Costas continued. “The LCS is best of 7, the World Series is best of 7. But the Division Series is the only one that’s guaranteed to include a Wild Card and the third best division winner, which is sometimes a relatively weak team. Why would you want that one to be more subject to a flukey result than the others?”

“In order to do that – so that you don’t spill in deeper to November – you’re gonna have to cut back on the number of regular season games, but you could make some of that up with additional television revenue, because television likes inventory.”

Inventory that will see NBC join as a TV partner with MLB this season. Additionally, NBC announced Costas will host the network’s studio coverage of Sunday Night Baseball when their TV package begins in March.

The other way to make a game reduction work is by league expansion, something MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has been in favor of. Manfred previously stated he wants to add two teams before his term expires in 2029. MLB has not expanded since adding the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1998. The addition of two expansion teams would give MLB 32 organizations, balancing both leagues with an even number of clubs, and more importantly, it brings billions of dollars in new franchise fees, lessening the need for 162 games.