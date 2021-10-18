The age of Zoom and other videoconferencing press conferences and media appearances led to a lot of pets and kids showing up unexpectedly in the background, but it’s rarer to see that at an in-person press conference. That’s what happened to Toronto Blue Jays’ president Mark Shapiro during his press conference Monday on the team’s plans for the offseason, though.

A fluffy friend crashed @BlueJays Mark Shapiro's press conference today. ?? pic.twitter.com/nwQTRHEU5p — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2021

That is Shapiro’s dog, Cleoh:

Had some expert advice during my session with our media today! Cleoh with the guest appearance at the end. https://t.co/gK9jWcsgQS pic.twitter.com/ppmaSF7ZP8 — Mark Shapiro (@MarkShapiro) October 18, 2021

Here’s one of his previous posts on Cleoh:

Our dog, Cleoh. After this morning’s walk, he is officially 0 for 6,429 in his pursuit of squirrels. Yet he remains undaunted, determined and optimistic that his next walk will finally lead to a conquest! Love his perseverance. #grittydog pic.twitter.com/qAMz72UE7C — Mark Shapiro (@MarkShapiro) March 14, 2021

More press conferences should be interrupted by dogs, please. Especially when the dogs are popping into frame this way, and then leisurely strolling through the shot without disrupting the answer. Well done, Cleoh.

