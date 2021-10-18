The Blue Jays' Mark Shapiro with his dog, Cleoh.
MLBBy Andrew Bucholtz on

The age of Zoom and other videoconferencing press conferences and media appearances led to a lot of pets and kids showing up unexpectedly in the background, but it’s rarer to see that at an in-person press conference. That’s what happened to Toronto Blue Jays’ president Mark Shapiro during his press conference Monday on the team’s plans for the offseason, though.

That is Shapiro’s dog, Cleoh:

Here’s one of his previous posts on Cleoh:

More press conferences should be interrupted by dogs, please. Especially when the dogs are popping into frame this way, and then leisurely strolling through the shot without disrupting the answer. Well done, Cleoh.

[@Sportsnet and Mark Shapiro on Twitter]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously worked at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz