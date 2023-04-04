On Monday, MLB Network announced that Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah would serve as a weekly correspondent on MLB Central, the network’s long-running morning show.

Manoah made his debut on Tuesday’s edition of the show.

"That bulldog comes out because I hate losing."@Alek_Manoah6 made his first appearance as a weekly #MLBCentral correspondent and discussed his fearless attitude on the mound, navigating the tough lineups of the AL East and more!@markdero7 | @RoFlo | @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/ywko7jjn0V — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 4, 2023

Per the release, this is “the first time an active MLB player will serve as a regular correspondent on an MLB Network program.”

MLB Central cohost Robert Flores told AA “It’s a unique chance to get a perspective on a regular basis from an active player and it’s something we haven’t done. He can weigh in on the Blue Jays and his performance, but other topics around the league. Just having him on today, you can tell he’s an engaging personality and the perfect fit for this type of opportunity.”

In my opinion, getting more active players contributing regularly to any sort of studio programming can only be a good thing. The worst outcome is that they’re not interesting, like many retired players and members of the media often on these studio shows.

The 25-year old Manoah finished third in AL Cy Young award voting last season with the Blue Jays.

[MLB Network]