Toronto’s Bo Bichette was on first base while Daulton Varsho was in a 3-1 count in the top of the second inning when Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivered a pitch that looked high, presumably for ball four. Varsho started making his move towards first base and tossed his bat towards the dugout when, finally, home plate umpire Mark Wegner signaled strike two.

Given how delayed the call was, Bichette had already stepped away from first base and headed towards second. Glasnow noticed and fired off a throw to first base, where Bichette was easily tagged out. Schneider spoke with Wegner about the situation but returned without getting ejected.

Varsho eventually walked, but the Blue Jays ended up stranding runners on first and third without scoring any runs.

Afterward, Schneider spoke with Rosenthal about what he said to Wegner.

“I think just to be a little bit quicker with this call,” Schneider told Rosenthal. “Mark’s a great umpire. Been doing it a long time. Very delayed call, pretty deliberate. Just didn’t say anything. So Varsh assumed it was a ball, and Bo assumed. I just asked him, in this environment, can he be a little bit quicker or give a little bit more clarity? So everyone knows what’s going on?”

“What happened with Bo? Why was he confused?” asked the Fox reporter.

“I think he thought it was a ball,” said Schneider. “I think a runner’s assumption, obviously, is the umpire is telling Varsh that it was a ball for him to throw his bat like that. It’s a weird play. You don’t want that to come back and bite you, but you want to let the players decide what’s going on.”

As of the time of this writing, the Blue Jays lead the Dodgers 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning. For the time being, the play won’t impact the outcome of the game. But if LA can find a way to win, we might be talking about that delayed call a lot come Tuesday.