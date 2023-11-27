Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bloomberg Media CEO M. Scott Havens is leaving the company to join the New York Mets as their new president of business operations.

Havens, who will start in January, will handle the Mets’ day-to-day business strategy outside of baseball operations.

“Bringing someone on board of Scott’s caliber is an exciting development for the Mets organization,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement (via The New York Post). “Scott has vast experience leading world-class media and digital technology-led companies such as Bloomberg Media and Time Inc. and he’ll provide a modern vision and strategic direction for our organization.”

Havens assumed the CEO role at Bloomberg in January 2022, and had introduced new TV and digital video programming, among other moves.

The Mets’ business operations role had been open since September 2022 when Sandy Alderson stepped down to become an advisor with the team.

“The opportunity to join the Mets organization is a lifelong dream fulfilled,” Havens said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to build upon the great work under way, accelerating the push to modernize our strategy across the organization, driving new digital and media innovation, and ultimately, to provide our fans with the best experience in sports.

“I’m grateful to Steve and Alex for this opportunity and am looking forward to working with the entire leadership team to shape the future of the Mets together.”

