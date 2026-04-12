Credit: Twitch

As two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell gets closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers, frustrations over his injured left shoulder led to some salty language directed at a fan during a recent Twitch stream.

The oft-outspoken Snell was recently doing a livestream while playing MLB The Show 26 when a commentator said something about him getting off the injured list (Snell is currently on the 15-day injured list to start the 2026 season due to left shoulder fatigue and inflammation). His response, which went viral on social media, included him admonishing his shoulder for not healing quicker and some NSFW language.

“Hey, shoulder,” Snell told his shoulder while tapping it. “Don’t have inflammation. Don’t pitch in the postseason when your shoulder didn’t feel good. Don’t try to win a World Series. Oh, you can’t start the season because your shoulder hurts from pitching? Well, figure it (out). Like, what the f*ck you want me to do?”

Do NOT question Blake Snell’s injury pic.twitter.com/jW0fj1Hqsi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 11, 2026

Snell was asked about the ourburst on Saturday and offered something in the ballpark of an apology but stood by the point he was trying to make.

“I should watch my language a little bit, but outside of that, it was pretty true,” he said, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “I’m just very excited about how I feel right now, where I’m at. Getting back to some normalcy again feels really good. I just can’t wait to pitch.”

Snell was asked if his shoulder was a good listener, and he replied, “I think so. I’ve been listening to it, so to finally be able to talk back was good.”

The 33-year-old, who is currently in the second year of his five-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers, is no stranger to going viral over comments made during a livestream.