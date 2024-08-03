Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area

After completing a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell had a sharp response for one of the biggest criticisms that has lingered through his career.

Friday’s no-hitter was the first of Snell’s career. But the significance goes beyond just that. While Snell is in his ninth Major League season and has won two Cy Young Awards in his career, he’d never thrown a complete game as a Major League pitcher before Friday. In fact, Friday’s start was the first time in his career that Snell completed even eight innings.

Following the game, Snell was asked how he was feeling, with the reporter noting that it was it was the first time in his career that Snell pitched into the ninth inning. He took that question as an opportunity to lash out at critics who he now feels have been silenced.

“They can’t say it anymore. You know? Complete game, shutout, no-hitter. Leave me alone. ‘He doesn’t go into the ninth. He doesn’t go into the eighth…’ Just did it. Leave me alone.”

“They can’t say it anymore. You know? Complete game, shutout, no-hitter. Leave me alone. ‘He doesn’t go into the 9th. He doesn’t go into the 8th.’ Just did it. Leave me alone.” Blake Snell on his no-hitter.pic.twitter.com/zAwUPtlL7M — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2024

The ability — or lack thereof — to go deep into games has lingered through Snell’s career. The most notable example came in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series when Snell, then with the Tampa Bay Rays, was pulled in the sixth inning after throwing only 73 pitches. That said, it’s hard to say that criticism has really dogged Snell personally. If it had, he likely wouldn’t have two Cy Young Awards to his name.

But to the extent that the criticism was of Snell, his outing on Friday took a good step toward quieting it.

[Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area]