Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Bill Simmons is on an absolute heater.

Simmons, who loves referring to himself as “Clairvoyant Bill,” hit on a ridiculous NBA Finals prediction just days ago. He called exactly 27 points in 22 minutes for Bennedict Mathurin.

But this is just how Simmons operates, and how his brain is wired. And if you’ve spent any time with The Bill Simmons Podcast, you’ve come to expect this kind of oddly specific analysis from the Sports Guy. When Desmond Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic on Father’s Day, he recited on his podcast that the TCU Horned Frogs product was between the 35th and 43rd best player in the league.

This is what he does. This is who he is.

So when the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the Giants on Sunday, of course, Simmons had the tweet. From 2022.

Can’t wait for the “Rafael Devers for 5 prospects” trade. That’s next. Let’s keep cutting those costs for 2024 so you can sell the Red Sox and redirect the $$$$ for the Vegas/NBA expansion team with LeBron, guys. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 8, 2022

Well… kind of. The Sox did give Devers an 11-year, $331 million extension after that tweet. But they offloaded it before the contract really started to rot. According to ESPN, multiple teams’ models had already labeled the long-term extension as “underwater.”

And while shedding the contract might make sense on paper, Devers was still — or was — the face of the franchise. On Sunday Night Baseball, Clayton Kershaw referred to him as a top-10 hitter in the sport at worst, even with all the headaches and the constant back-and-forth about whether he should be playing first or third.

And the return was underwhelming. Boston got lefty starter Kyle Harrison, reliever Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III, and a Rookie League arm in Jose Bello.

Simmons called the trade “shocking,” especially in terms of timing, but also asked if anyone could really be surprised it happened.

It’s a shocking Devers trade, especially the timing, but can you really be shocked it happened? These owners had already revealed who they were. Post-2018 the Red Sox became part of the FSG business portfolio and that’s it. It’s a special team that’s NOT special to them anymore. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 16, 2025

And because no Simmons moment is complete without a little conspiracy, he followed it up with a screenshot of Liverpool — another FSG-owned team — signing Florian Wirtz to a record-breaking deal. Just a little nudge from Conspiracy Bill.

And in case you needed any more proof of his bona fides, look at how he nails these oddly specific predictions, even when it hurts him to be right about his Red Sox.