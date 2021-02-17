When Jon “Boog” Sciambi was announced as Len Kasper’s replacement, it was also announced that Sciambi would maintain his role in ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball booth.

That obviously meant Marquee would need at least one substitute voice for play-by-play work when the Cubs weren’t playing in the exclusive ESPN window. Today, Marquee announced three broadcasters who will make up the substitute pool for the 2021 season, and they’re all familiar names, not just to Cubs fans.

Pat Hughes, Chris Myers & Beth Mowins to broadcast select Cubs games – 2021 spring training broadcast schedule announced. Release: https://t.co/dv1WUZUOw0 pic.twitter.com/WyAOhXR7Iu — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 17, 2021

Beth Mowins will become the first woman to call play-by-play for the Cubs, joining a too-short list of women to work the booth for MLB games. After Melanie Newman’s Orioles work last year, Mowins will become the fifth woman to do it when she makes her Marquee debut, following Newman, Jenny Cavnar (with the Rockies), Suzyn Waldman (the Yankees), and ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza.

Mowins obviously has a lengthy broadcasting resume at this point, having called a variety of sports for ESPN since joining the network in 1994. From Marquee’s release:

“It’s an honor and a privilege to work with such a beloved and historic franchise as the Chicago Cubs,” Mowins said. “I am thrilled to be a part of the team at Marquee Sports Network and am looking forward to working alongside some of the best in the business this season.”

Pat Hughes is very familiar to Cubs fans, as he’s entering his 26th season as the radio voice of team.

“Cubs television play-by-play has always been a special position, going back to the days of Jack Brickhouse and Harry Caray, both Hall of Famers,” said Hughes. “I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Myers, of course, has worked all over sports for decades. When Kasper’s departure was announced, Myers was the early favorite to replace Kasper in the full-time role. He’s already done studio work for Marquee.

“Calling baseball games is a bonus for any broadcaster, but calling Cubs games stirs a rich history and the true fan in all of us,” Myers said. “Over the years as a spectator and announcer my experiences at Wrigley Field and with the Cubs have always been special, which is why it’s an honor to be even more closely involved in bringing the game to fans of one of the most iconic franchises in sports.”

Sciambi, of course, will call the majority of games, but it’s nice to have a group like this for the nights he’s busy.

