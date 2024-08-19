Tigers’ P Beau Brieske talks Abraham Lincoln on ESPN’s MLB Little League Classic broadcast. (Awful Announcing on X/Twitter.)

Part of ESPN’s extensive Little League World Series coverage involves segments where they show pre-recorded answers from the players about such topics as favorite foods, apps they like, and people they’d like to meet. For the MLB Little League Classic between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers from Williamsport Sunday, ESPN did a similar thing with some players from the competing teams. And they got a remarkable answer from Tigers’ pitcher Beau Brieske:

“One person I would love to meet: Abraham Lincoln. I’d just like to pick his brain, to be quite honest. That sounds bad now that I say it.” – Beau Brieske on the Little League Classic ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast pic.twitter.com/VcjeU6Aagt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 19, 2024

There’s not necessarily anything inherently wrong with that answer, as this question didn’t appear to specify “which alive person” (and many questions of this sort often get people answering with figures). And “picking someone’s brain” is a relatively regular figure of speech. But the “brain” comment in particular drew some attention given the particular circumstances of Lincoln’s assassination, especially after Brieske himself admitted it sounded bad. Here’s some of that discussion:

So that drew some comment for ESPN and Brieske for sure. It’s far from the most egregious thing the network has done around the U.S. Civil War, though.

