Longtime baseball scouting brand Baseball America and startup digital baseball network Foul Territory are joining forces on a weekly show and more as part of a formal partnership announced last week.

Hot Sheet will be hosted by Foul Territory cofounder and host Scott Braun and feature Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper and a rotating cast of Baseball America experts. The show streams each Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on the Baseball America YouTube channel.

“It’s a no-brainer for Foul Territory to team up with Baseball America’s iconic brand,” Braun said in a press release. “Generations of baseball fans have learned about their team’s prospects from Baseball America, long before their major league debuts. We are amped to bring BA’s expert prospect analysis to life with our first-class creative content team behind the scenes. The FT team loves hyping the game’s next big stars, and this partnership will bring more innovative content and fan engagement to the growing desire for top prospect content in the baseball world.”

The first two Hot Sheet broadcasts featured interviews with top prospects Carlos Collazo, Ben Badler and Cade Povich.

In addition to its partnership with Baseball America, Foul Territory recently announced an expansion of its internal network. The brand now features two weekly editions of Fair Territory with MLB insider Ken Rosenthal as well as a Los Angeles Dodgers show called Dodgers Territory.

The network launched in 2023 and features former MLB athletes including A.J. Pierzynski and Adam Jones as well as recent additions like Trevor May and Jonathan Papelbon.

