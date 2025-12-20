Credit: © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / © Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Longtime baseball writer Barry Bloom reported this week that Cody Bellinger is seeking an eight-year deal worth $400 million, with Kyle Tucker looking for a similar contract. Bloom has since walked back his reporting after receiving a phone call from agent Scott Boras, who called the report “nonsense” and asked that he retract it.

Bellinger is looking for an eight-year deal worth $400m, @Boomskie has learned. Tucker in the same neighborhood. It’s going to be a long offseason. @Grampskie https://t.co/55zORlv03k — Barry M. Bloom (@Boomskie) December 18, 2025

And Bloom did, sort of.

“Scott Boras said my report about Bellinger asking for $400m was ‘nonsense’ and asked me to retract it,” Bloom wrote on X. “In immense respect to him and our decades-long relationship, and despite my very credible source, consider it retracted. He didn’t give me a replacement figure.”

Scott Boras said my report about Bellinger asking for $400m was “nonsense” and asked me to retract it. In immense respect to him and our decades-long relationship and despite my very credible source, consider it retracted. He didn’t give me a replacement figure. pic.twitter.com/aslNtBIQky — Barry M. Bloom (@Boomskie) December 19, 2025

When Bloom asked Boras directly about the actual term and dollars Bellinger is seeking, Boras didn’t answer. But Bloom provided more context about where the $400 million figure from his reporting came from, even though it had nothing to do with the article he attached it to.

“To be clear, a highly placed source who I also have immense respect for evidently wanted those figures out there,” Bloom wrote. “They’re trying to force the market. I’m now giving you both sides. You decide.”

Scott didn’t answer that direct question about term and dollars. To be clear, a highly placed source who I also have immense respect for evidently wanted those figures out there. They’re trying to force the market. I’m now giving you both sides. You decide. https://t.co/2o7IyCpxXy — Barry M. Bloom (@Boomskie) December 19, 2025

The $400 million figure doesn’t match what anyone else has reported about Bellinger’s market. Most projections have him around $165-180 million over six years. He’s 30 years old and coming off a strong season with the Yankees, but he’s not in Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani territory.

YES Network’s Jack Curry reported that nobody has come close to meeting Boras’ demands for Bellinger. The Yankees have interest in bringing him back, but clearly, there’s a gap between what Boras wants and what teams are willing to offer.