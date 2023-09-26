Brooks Robinson Apr 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Brooks Robinson speaks during the Frank Robinson ceremony before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the age of 86.

Robinson, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983, is the all-time MLB leader in games played at third base (2,870) and putouts, assists, and double plays at the position. He was an 18-time All-Star and won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves (1960-75), earning him the nickname, the “Human Vacuum Cleaner.”

Robinson amassed 2,848 hits, 268 home runs and 1,357 RBIs over a 23-year playing career, which he spent solely in Baltimore.

Following his playing career, Robinson worked as an Orioles television broadcaster from 1978-93.

The Orioles announced his death but did not disclose further details.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball,” the Baltimore franchise wrote on X in a joint statement with the Robinson family.

Many others shared their condolences and tributes for his family and memories of Robinson on X:

Robinson was a key member of the franchise’s 1966 and 1970 World Series championship teams. Robinson was named the World Series MVP in ’70 after the Orioles beat Cincinnati’s “Big Red Machine” in five games.

Robinson won the American League MVP in 1964. He hit .317 with 28 home runs and 118 RBIs—all career highs.

He is considered by many to be the greatest third baseman of all time.

