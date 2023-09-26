Apr 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Brooks Robinson speaks during the Frank Robinson ceremony before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the age of 86.

Robinson, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983, is the all-time MLB leader in games played at third base (2,870) and putouts, assists, and double plays at the position. He was an 18-time All-Star and won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves (1960-75), earning him the nickname, the “Human Vacuum Cleaner.”

Robinson amassed 2,848 hits, 268 home runs and 1,357 RBIs over a 23-year playing career, which he spent solely in Baltimore.

Following his playing career, Robinson worked as an Orioles television broadcaster from 1978-93.

The Orioles announced his death but did not disclose further details.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball,” the Baltimore franchise wrote on X in a joint statement with the Robinson family.

Many others shared their condolences and tributes for his family and memories of Robinson on X:

Jim Palmer reflects on the legacy of Brooks Robinson. pic.twitter.com/2UlvMt5gBd — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) September 26, 2023

It’s a sad day in #Birdland we have lost maybe the greatest @Orioles of all time! Nobody was better than Brooks Robinson at 3rd base….as great as he was on the field he was a better person! Brooks always had time for everyone! Our thoughts and ? with the Robinson family! pic.twitter.com/8DHNetBCyQ — Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) September 26, 2023

Brooks Robinson, The Human Vacuum Cleaner. Best defensive 3B ever until Nolan Arenado came along. And Nolan didn’t flash the leather in World Series like Brooks did in 1970. RIP https://t.co/MSdGzHcdub — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 26, 2023

Loved to talk baseball with Brooks Robinson in Cooperstown. Always had a smile and love for the game, a true gentleman who also was in a Norman Rockwell painting. https://t.co/NkW69yEjnl — Kevin Kernan (@AMBS_Kernan) September 26, 2023

Words can’t fully describe his impact. Mr. Oriole embodied so much for the City of Baltimore. Nicest man you could ever meet. No one could play the hot corner like #5. One of the best to ever play the sport. But above all that, he was even a better man. Thank you Brooks. https://t.co/KpmMbXIpXK — Ryan Ripken (@ryanripken) September 26, 2023

This is the saddest news of a magical Baltimore baseball summer. Brooks Robinson was a legend and a Baltimore baseball icon. But more than that, he was a beautiful person with a warm smile for everyone he met and a love of baseball that shined brightly every day of his life. https://t.co/dHHii0K23k — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) September 26, 2023

His life was gentle, and the elements so mix'd in him that Nature might stand up and say to all the world 'This was a man!' https://t.co/fEBaxD0UXo — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) September 26, 2023

When I was a little kid, I couldn’t imagine anyone ever being cooler than Brooks Robinson. I still can’t. RIP pic.twitter.com/7PpHWTwBoB — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 26, 2023

Heartbroken and crestfallen. Brooks Robinson was the best of us. He was the ultimate ambassador for baseball and the city of Baltimore. It is impossible to quantify how deeply he will be missed and the indelible marquee made on generations of fans https://t.co/jtYaCx3Cjh — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 26, 2023

When I was 11 or 12, I got Brooks Robinson's autograph at a baseball card show. I got a lot of autographs at that age. He was THE NICEST person out of all of them And he treated every person in line like he treated me. It was amazing to see, even as a kid RIP https://t.co/E8SF6xmcZo — Mark Simon (@MarkASimonSays) September 26, 2023

Rest in Peace Brooks. One of the kindest, warmest men I have ever met. Baltimore has been blessed with this man as one of the faces of the city and team.

I never saw him without a smile or a kind word. The world lost a great man. https://t.co/LNAgZxF6EG — Gregg Olson (@GreggOlson30) September 26, 2023

Mr. Oriole. The human vacuum cleaner. Cornerstone of a dynasty. He may have been from Arkansas but he was all Baltimore. #5 https://t.co/6xbVCSDG0p — Brett Hollander (@BrettHollander) September 26, 2023

Rest in peace, Brooks. The very very best of us. https://t.co/yS3BeVNjQR — Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) September 26, 2023

Robinson was a key member of the franchise’s 1966 and 1970 World Series championship teams. Robinson was named the World Series MVP in ’70 after the Orioles beat Cincinnati’s “Big Red Machine” in five games.

Robinson won the American League MVP in 1964. He hit .317 with 28 home runs and 118 RBIs—all career highs.

He is considered by many to be the greatest third baseman of all time.

