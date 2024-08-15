Credit: MASN

A lot can happen in a year, just ask Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown.

In August 2023, Awful Announcing reported that Brown was suspended from the Baltimore Orioles broadcast booth because he mentioned that the team had a poor record against the Tampa Bay Rays in previous meetings. Announcers across Major League Baseball took to their own airwaves to express support for Brown and condemnation of O’s ownership and eventually Brown returned after a spell on the sidelines. Neither the Orioles nor Brown directly commented on the situation, rather expressing a desire to move forward.

In August 2024, both the Baltimore Orioles and Kevin Brown have indeed moved forward in a big way. Brown was rewarded with a new contract extension and the news was shared on social media on Thursday.

We wish the voices in our head sounded like Kevin Brown. pic.twitter.com/gy4xEolQzq — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 15, 2024

The Orioles didn’t announce details about Brown’s extension, but their replies are filled with fans of the team that are thrilled to see Brown’s work rewarded.

The situation last August was a total head-scratcher and one of the most confounding situations in modern day sports media given Brown’s skill and his popularity not just with the Orioles but across Major League Baseball. Brown and broadcast partner Jim Palmer ranked 4th in the 2024 Awful Announcing MLB rankings and he’s highly thought of as one of the best play by play announcers working locally in the game.

Thankfully, there have been no repeats of the weirdness of August 2023 this season in the Orioles booth and Brown and company have been able to focus their attention on the field, where the O’s look set to be a serious World Series contender for years to come.