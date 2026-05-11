Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves are joining the legion of MLB clubs taking a sizable hit to its media revenue as the regional sports network business continues its free-fall.

According to financials released by the team for the first quarter of 2026, broadcasting revenue declined by 41% versus the same period last year. While the first quarter only covers the opening week of the season, the stark drop in revenue could be an early indicator that the Braves’ new broadcast setup isn’t as lucrative as team executives might think it will be.

Per the team’s filing, broadcast revenue in Q1 2026 amounted to $2.52 million, down from $4.29 million during Q1 2025, when the Braves remained under contract with FanDuel Sports Network. Since then, the FanDuel Sports Networks have shuttered and the Braves launched their own regional sports network called BravesVision.

As many teams across leagues have departed traditional regional sports networks for one reason or another, most have found it difficult to replicate the guaranteed rights fees paid by their former networks. That hasn’t stopped the Braves from being optimistic, however.

Last month, Atlanta Braves CEO Derek Schiller suggested that BravesVision is on track to match, or perhaps even exceed, the revenue the team earned under its old FanDuel Sports Network deal.

“The economics right now support our decision,” Schiller told Front Office Sports. “A month into this, we can safely say we have made the right decision, not just for the Atlanta Braves and the business of the Braves, but also our fans… We believe we’re not only economically viable, but we’re maximizing that [opportunity], which we would equate to where we were previously, maybe even beating that. We’re also reaching more fans.”

So far, that’s not being borne out in the data. The club’s explanation chalked the decrease up to timing. “Broadcasting and other media revenue decreased due to the timing of the commencement of the BravesVision media contracts as we transitioned away from our previous long-term local broadcasting arrangement,” the Monday release read.

But the Braves’ media revenue pitfall is consistent with the declines seen by other teams that have left traditional regional sports networks. Even teams that have remained on such networks have been forced to take haircuts on their rights fees.

If the Braves can truly create a distribution model that is equally lucrative to the old regional sports network model, the team would be bucking a pretty serious trend. It’s difficult to draw any firm conclusions based on one quarter of data, but it’s clear the team needs a pretty sizable turnaround if it wants to meet its CEO’s lofty expectations.