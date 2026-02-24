Screengrab via Atlanta Braves

With the coming demise of the FanDuel regional sports networks under Main Street Sports Group, many Major League Baseball teams are left scrambling for their television plans for the 2026 season. And that includes one of the most popular teams in baseball – the Atlanta Braves.

While the wide majority of FanDuel RSN teams are moving under the league’s control, that’s not the case with everyone.

The Braves have a significant following not just locally, but through the south and across the country thanks to their days playing games on the TBS SuperStation. Both the Braves and Cubs grew huge fanbases thanks to their games being played nationwide during the glory days of cable television.

Instead of moving in house with MLB, the Braves are looking to make it on their own. On Tuesday, the team announced they would be launching their own platform, BravesVision. The Braves will have full operational control over game production, marketing, and distribution.

BravesVision will be available both through streaming and by a direct-to-distributor model, similar to what the Texas Rangers have done. It remains to be seen how and where BravesVision will be available as the team comes to carriage deals, but expect the team to try to to cast a wide net given the team’s reach.

In streaming, Braves.TV will be the home of BravesVision telecasts throughout the 2026 regular season, available in-market with no blackouts.

Additionally, a batch of games will be available over-the-air as the team partners with Gray Media stations throughout the region. That will reach as far west as Memphis, east to Myrtle Beach, and south to Biloxi. Braves games will be free to air in six states – Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

It was reported earlier this week that the team was exploring a potential deal with other pro sports teams throughout the region to launch a new regional sports network. For now, it appears those plans are on hold as the Atlanta Braves move forward with BravesVision. But as the NBA and NHL seasons come to a close and teams like the Grizzlies, Hawks, and Predators are looking for a home, perhaps that will open the door to collaboration discussions in the future.