May 31, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of hat and glove of Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (not pictured) against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Atlanta Braves radio play-by-play broadcaster Jim Powell announced he wouldn’t be returning for the 2024 season.

In a statement posted to X (FKA Twitter), Powell thanked the “wonderful people who have been very complimentary and kind to me and my family over the last 15 years.”

An update for the many who have reached out to check my status. pic.twitter.com/hyKyYFSLZB — Jim Powell (@Jim_Powell) January 25, 2024

“Dear Braves Country,

“I am writing this post to let you know that I have called my last game for the Braves. I’m posting this to thank so many wonderful people who have been very complimentary and kind to me and my family over the last 15 years. It has been an honor to broadcast so many great games in my own hometown. I won’t speculate about why this happened: it’s professional sports and we all serve at the pleasure of our employer.

“I have zero regrets. On the contrary I am so very grateful to have made so many great friends at Turner Field and Truist Park. I feel like I have benefitted from knowing so many great professionals through this experience. I literally have friends from the basement of the stadium to the rafters. I’ll miss seeing you all every day.

“It has been especially gratifying to have worked with terrific partners like the late Don Sutton, my friend Joe Simpson, and another great pro in Mark Lemke.

“I will update you on where I go from here as I’m seeking new challenges in baseball as well as outside of baseball. Thank you all again for listening! We had a lot of fun together.”

Powell was named Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association in 1998 for his work with the Milwaukee Brewers. He joined the Braves from the Brewers for the 2009 season following the death of long-time Braves broadcaster Skip Caray and the retirement of Pete Van Wieren in 2008.

After serving as the team’s primary radio play-by-play voice for over a decade, Powell’s role was scaled back in 2021. Long-time broadcast partner Don Sutton passed away at the start of the year, and the Braves announced that Ben Ingram and Joe Simpson would serve as their primary radio broadcast team, with Powell shifting to part-time work for his final three seasons with the team.

Any team still hunting for a radio broadcaster would be smart to give Powell a look. He’s quite good and experienced and would be an asset if hired.