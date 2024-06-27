Photo credit: Bally Sports South

If more playoff teams, faster games, and a retired Angel Hernandez doesn’t signal Major League Baseball is changing with the times, hawk tuah definitely does.

People go viral every day, and once they go complete a full circle around the content cycle, it’s usually onto the next video. But every so often, someone goes viral and gets stuck in the content cycle, going round and round and round again. That’s where the hawk tuah video is stuck, the viral street interview with a young woman describing her signature move in bed that took the internet by storm.

Surely, you’ve heard about the Hawk Tuah Girl by now. And Wednesday night, Atlanta Braves broadcasters Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski made it clear they did.

Hawk Tuah from the broadcast booth is WILD pic.twitter.com/lK8ZnDIrW9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2024



With Alec Burleson at the plate for the Cardinals, Bally Sports South zoomed in as he waited for the pitch and caught the Cardinals outfielder hawk tuahing all over himself.

“You like that right there? Did you see that close up?” Nitkowski asked. “He just spit on his shoulder. As he was sitting there and went to spit, a little humid out I guess, mouth getting a little bit dry, didn’t quite clear his arm and just landed right on the shoulder.”

On June 26, 2024, there was only one way to appropriately respond to that commentary from Nitkowski, and Gaudin knew exactly what it was.

“Hawk Tuah.”

Guadin’s hawk tuah wasn’t the first time Major League Baseball reminded us they’re cool this summer. Bryce Harper pulled off a hawk tuah celebration last week, replicating the move from the basepath.

In recent days, hawk tuah has been re-mixed, recreated, imitated, emulated and exhausted, but Wednesday night was the first time it made its way into an MLB booth. Don’t tell Michael Kay, but this may have been Gaudin’s way of staking the Braves claim as the best booth in baseball.

