Any out-of-market fans of the Sacramento Athletics and Chicago White Sox will need to have MLB TV to see their teams play in 2025, as the two are currently slated to be featured in no nationally televised games.

The BrooksGate X (formerly Twitter) account broke down how often each team will be featured in a national game covered by ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, Apple TV+, and Roku.

As would be expected, most of 2024’s best teams are prominently featured. The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the way with 21 national games while the New York Mets (20), San Diego Padres (19), New York Yankees (17) and Philadelphia Phillies (17) aren’t far behind.

On the other end of the spectrum are the A’s and White Sox, who are presently on tap for zero nationally televised games.

2025 nationally televised/streamed games by team pic.twitter.com/rq5fMEnjF6 — BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) March 15, 2025

It makes sense.

The White Sox were arguably the worst team in MLB history in 2024, setting a modern-era record for the most losses in a season. The A’s, meanwhile, weren’t nearly as bad but are still coming off of a 69-93 season. Additionally, there has to be a question about what kind of fanbase the A’s have, as they left their longtime home of Oakland after the 2024 season and are now temporarily playing in Sacramento before their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028.

It’s also worth noting that some national games will be added, so the numbers will change. After the A’s and White Sox, the teams with the fewest national games presently scheduled are the Miami Marlins (1), Colorado Rockies (2), Toronto Blue Jays (3), Los Angeles Angels (3), Washington Nationals (5), Tampa Bay Rays (5), and Pittsburgh Pirates (9). Every other team will be featured at least 10 times.