Max Fried signed with the New York Yankees but almost signed with the A’s.

Or did he?

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the Athletics were among the most aggressive teams in the sweepstakes for the 31-year-old lefty, formerly of the Atlanta Braves. Fried would sign an eight-year, $218 pact with the New York Yankees, who were eager to make a splash after losing out on Juan Soto to the Mets.

However, the A’s, as Nightengale reported, made a late push for Fried. The speculation was that they were aiming to pair him with Luis Severino, whom the club had just signed to a three-year, $67 million deal. While Severino had already been named the club’s Opening Day starter, would they have made an exception for Fried?

Well, as it turns out, no.

On Wednesday at the Winter Meetings in Dallas, A’s general manager David Forst was asked about the reported pursuit of Fried. With Fried now on the verge of joining the Yankees — pending a physical — Forst had the chance to explain why his team had been involved in the bidding, given their historically modest spending.

Except, that explanation never came.

While Forst didn’t outright deny the A’s interest in Fried, he dismissed the reports — including Nightengale’s — as untrue. Those reports had painted the A’s as a serious contender for Fried, but that doesn’t seem to have been the case. The issue appears to characterize the A’s as one of the most “aggressive teams.”

It’s more plausible the A’s checked in, heard the price, and quickly bowed out.

[Martín Gallegos, Bob Nightengale]

