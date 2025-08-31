Photo Credit: NBC Sports California.

More than a decade after the Fenway Park boob grab that made Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo go quiet in laughter, we have the sequel. This one was narrated by Athletics announcers Chris Caray and Dallas Braden.

Braden, noticing a fan eating an It’s – It Ice Cream bar, said, “I could go for one of them, too. A little It’s – It.” Caray did not know what an It’s – It bar is, which prompted Braden to apologize to the viewers on behalf of his broadcast partner. That soon became secondary.

Shortly after the camera returned to the fan eating the It’s – It bar, her husband (we’re presuming it was her husband or at least someone she’s in a committed relationship with, though to be clear, this is a judgment-free zone) reached over and grabbed the It’s It eating woman’s chest.

Nothing better than a moment that makes the broadcasters go completely silent pic.twitter.com/R3ihEkoh1v — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 31, 2025

Braden had puns ready for just such an occasion.

“You are a handful, Chris, let me tell you,” Braden joked, after guffawing.

A brief moment of laughter was audible after that, followed by silence.

There was one notable difference between this and what happened with Remy and Orsillo. Remy and Orsillo’s moment happened at the beginning of an inning. So, they had the unenviable task of trying to compose themselves on the air.

This moment between Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo will always be hilarious. The way they tried to contain their laughs… pic.twitter.com/SdxbIgzIg0 — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) January 11, 2025

This moment happened with two outs in the inning. So, unless the Rangers staged a rally, Braden and Caray only had to hold on for so long before going to a commercial break.

No such rally occurred. Texas’ Josh’ Jung flew out, ending the inning. The laughter, though, was not quite done.

“Fly ball to center,” Caray said while laughing.

When Lawrence Butler caught the ball for the third out, Braden knew just what to say.

“A’s down by a few. Gonna try to grab a couple back.”

Well played.