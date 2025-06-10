Photo Credit: NBC Sports California

The Athletics haven’t given their broadcast team all that much to get excited about this season, coming into Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels 15 games below .500. But in the first inning of Monday’s game, Athletics center fielder Denzel Clarke made a play that Jenny Cavnar and Dallas Braden simply couldn’t stop talking about.

In the bottom of the first inning, Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel drove a pitch from Athletics pitcher Grant Holman deep out to center field for what would have surely been a solo home run to give the Angels an early 1-0 lead. That is, if not for Clarke, who climbed the wall and brought the ball back into the park with a truly unbelievable effort.

Cavnar and Braden were in complete shock at what they had just seen, which led to an incredibly energetic yet somewhat disorganized call from the two in the booth.

“This one to center field,” said Cavnar. “Denzel Clarke on the move back after he stepped toward home plate.”

“Oh my god!” interjected Braden as Clarke made the leaping catch.

“And he makes another catch!” added Cavnar. “Back-to-back weeks where he made the Electric Play of the Week and he’s already on the leaderboard for this week.”

“You go ahead and book it,” added Braden. “I’ve seen the list of the greatest catches you’re ever going to see in your life. If you don’t have room for this one on your list, we’re watching two different sports. I mean, Denzel Clarke climbs the ladder and then hangs out. You want to talk about playing above the rim, folks… This ball is out of the ballpark by five or six feet. And Denzel says, ‘Nay nay, give me that back!'”

Jenny Cavnar and Dallas Braden on the call of Denzel Clarke’s ridiculous home run robbery. “I’ve seen the list of the greatest catches you’re ever going to see in your life. If you don’t have room for this one, we’re watching two different sports.”pic.twitter.com/TnswzVPdfi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 10, 2025

Cavnar and Braden caught a bit of flak from some on social media for talking over the play. But in their defense, the reactions seemed entirely genuine given the ridiculous nature of the play.

Remove the audio and it’s the greatest catch of all time — JoeGun (@TheJoeGun) June 10, 2025

Great catch. Horrible commentary. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 10, 2025

I don’t understand how you see this catch and the first thing that comes to mind is some catch of the week nonsense. https://t.co/6uqY6v1QiN — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 10, 2025

However, others did appreciate the passion that Braden and Cavnar brought to the call of Clarke’s catch.

hell of a call by Dallas Braden tho, saved the original botch — Tj French (@tj_french5) June 10, 2025

Don’t know the young lady’s name but Dallas Braden is electric — Jamal Frazier (@Super_Saiyan_J) June 10, 2025

I still can’t see why anyone bashes Jenny Cavnar on PBP https://t.co/IUXyrilEQC — @elbertedison.bsky.social (@elbertedison) June 10, 2025

As both Braden and Cavnar alluded to on the broadcast, Clarke is certainly no stranger to making spectacular plays on the field. Just last week, he made a catch despite running full speed into the outfield wall at Sutter Health Park, the temporary home of the Athletics.

DENZEL CLARKE

FULL SPEED

UNBELIEVABLE CATCH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TAnMSkksTE — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2025

Clearly, as long as Clarke is manning center field for the Athletics, Braden and Cavnar will have something to be entertained by, even if the team success isn’t quite there for the Athletics.