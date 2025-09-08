Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area

Entering Sunday, former MLB pitcher and current Athletics broadcaster Dallas Braden has done just about everything there is to do throughout both of his careers. One thing he had never done was catch a foul ball while calling a game. During Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, Braden checked that off his bucket list.

In the bottom of the third inning, Mike Trout fouled off a fastball from Luis Severino in what appeared to be a rather routine moment in any baseball game. But for Braden, it was anything but routine, as he was able to catch the foul ball for the first time as a broadcaster.

What followed was absolute hysterics in the Athletics broadcast booth as Braden celebrated his accomplishment for everyone watching at home to both hear and see.

“Dallas did it,” yelled Athletics play-by-play voice Chris Caray. “He did it! There we go, yes!”

“That’s right,” said Braden as he was captured on camera sharing high fives with everyone in the A’s broadcast booth. “That’s right! That’s what we are here for! That’s why you came! That’s why we play the game! Who wants it? You grab it!”

“What was that?” added Caray. “You threw away your ball?”

“I was giving it to the fan! The guy wanted the ball,” added Braden.”

“I knocked over my phone, there are papers everywhere,” Caray further added. “We need to see a replay. Because I got out of the way. It was right in my face, and you protected me.”

Caray would get the replay that he was hoping for, which was as hilarious as you expect, given how Caray described it. Braden did indeed catch the ball headed directly for Caray’s face, which was reciprocated by Caray hugging Braden.

Dallas Braden caught a foul ball by Mike Trout 😤 pic.twitter.com/W1gBeXiQC5 — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2025

Chances are, this moment still likely isn’t Braden’s happiest moment at a baseball stadium. That would of course be reserved for his perfect game thrown back in 2010.

But at least this moment still makes Braden feel like he is playing the game that he has always loved.