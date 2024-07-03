An A’s fan makes sure that his “SELL” sign is visible during Tuesday’s game. Photo Credit: NBC Sports California.

A fan at the Oakland Coliseum for Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics had a message for A’s owner John Fisher. And he found a way to share that message in the most visible place possible.

As the Angels were batting in the top of the ninth inning, fans seated just to the pitcher’s left of home plate could be seen. One of the fans had a visible shirt with the message “SELL” on it while another fan was holding a sign saying the same thing. After Oakland’s Mason Miller threw his first pitch to Angels hitter Jo Adell, the fan with the sign moved to an even more prominent spot.

During Miller’s 1-0 pitch to Adell, two fans in “SELL” shirts could still be seen to the left of the screen. The fan with the sign, though, moved right behind home plate.

A fan in Oakland made sure that his “SELL” sign got seen during Tuesday’s game. pic.twitter.com/SqIokJe6Km — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 3, 2024

Security pulled the fan away after only one pitch. But nobody paying even the slightest attention to the game on the NBC Sports California broadcast could have possibly missed it.

To say that A’s fans — particularly those in Oakland and the East Bay Area — don’t like Fisher would be like telling someone going outside in Phoenix during the middle of summer to expect some heat. And with good reason. It’s already been announced that the A’s will be leaving Oakland after this season. They will temporarily play in Sacramento before moving to Las Vegas in 2028.

As we get deeper into the season, it’s reasonable to assume that similar protests will be held.

