Credit: Ben Ross

What’s happening to the A’s this year is disgraceful, and it looks like the franchise’s new press accommodations have only made matters worse.

The Athletics, formerly of Oakland, California having relocated to Sacramento for this season before making a permanent move to Las Vegas, are continuing an embarrassing run of blunders. This time, the ball club’s pathetic press conference setup has garnered attention across social media.

The Vegas-bound franchise has its “home” opener today against the Chicago Cubs in Sutter Health Park, home to the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. As such, the press got its first look at what covering the team would look like this season. Spoiler alert: it’s not pretty.

Ben Ross, a sports reporter for local San Francisco affiliate KRON, took to social media on Monday to highlight the poor accommodations.

The A’s press conference setup at Sutter Health Park pic.twitter.com/WPrkSf0ijQ — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) March 31, 2025

It’s pretty windy today in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/fWhz8Gzqtx — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) March 31, 2025

If you think, “Hey, that looks familiar!” You might be onto something. Similar arrangements can be found at Home Depot for around $6,000.

And to rub salt in the wound, the A’s aren’t being too subtle about their future move. The team’s press conference backdrop has Las Vegas prominently featured alongside the A’s logo.

The folks (or at least the media) in Sacramento want to embrace the A’s so bad, only to be greeted with this logo in very prominent places. Subtle. pic.twitter.com/GskHhvOSqK — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) March 31, 2025

It’s an unfortunate reality for those covering the team this season, though there won’t be many of those people anyway.