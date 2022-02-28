As Major League Baseball’s CBA talks continue to go nowhere, the league is fast approaching MLB’s self-imposed March 1st deadline to avoid regular season games getting cancelled.

With the prospect of a full season looking dimmer by the minute, fans have been scrambling to cancel their recurring subscriptions to MLB.TV to avoid being billed for the 2022 season. The league’s digital department has apparently seen this happening, and tweeted that rebills for the 2022 season would not occur as scheduled on Monday.

Update on #MLBTV and MLB Audio subscription renewals: we will not bill for 2022 subscriptions today. Notification about renewal will occur once a new CBA is in effect. All current subscriptions will remain active until then. Subscribers, check your email for important updates. — MLB.TV (@MLBTV) February 28, 2022

The main page for MLB.TV doesn’t even let you sign up for a 2022 plan, only offering the “offseason package” for $24.99.

Fans’ frustrations are evident if you look at Twitter, specifically the #MLBTV hashtag and tweets mentioning @MLBTV.

So all in all, things seem to be going quite well for baseball. At least we don’t have to worry about the sport until after the NCAA Tournament at the earliest!