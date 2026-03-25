Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs World Series heroes Anthony Rizzo and David Ross are launching a new podcast in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Cubs’ 2016 championship that snapped a 108-year title drought.

The podcast, titled The Lovable Reunion, debuts on March 31 at The Volume.

In The Lovable Reunion, Rizzo and Ross will sit down with members of the Cubs’ 2016 team to reminisce in long-form conversations about the glory days, sharing memories of great moments and untold stories.

“Winning in 2016 is something I’ll carry with me forever. There’s so much from that season people never really got to see,” Rizzo explained. “The Lovable Reunion goes back inside that run. We sit down with the guys and talk through what it really took to get there. Every player had a role. Every moment mattered. Now those stories are finally being told. Working with The Volume lets us bring fans right into that clubhouse and back into everything we experienced.”

Rizzo, a three-time All-Star first baseman over 10 seasons with the Cubs, recently retired from a 14-year major-league career. He’s now an MLB studio analyst for NBC and also served as a studio desk analyst for MLB Opening Night on Netflix.

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“It was the personalities, the chemistry between each guy in the clubhouse, and the belief we had in each other that made that run truly special,” Ross said. “The Lovable Reunion brings those relationships back. It gives each guy space to tell his side of the story. You hear about the decisions, the emotions, and the big moments. These are the people who lived it. We’re excited to relive that win with the fans.”

Ross capped off the final season of his 15-year MLB career as a journeyman catcher with a World Series title, and the then-39-year-old was commonly referred to as “Grandpa Rossy” during the 2016 championship run. In 2017, he joined ESPN as an analyst and continued in that role until he was hired to be the Cubs’ manager for the 2020 season in October 2019. He was the Cubs’ manager through the 2023 season (while Rizzo played on the team in 2020 and 2021), before he was fired and replaced by Craig Counsell in November 2023. He served as the Team USA bullpen coach during the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and it was recently announced that he’s returning to ESPN as an MLB analyst.

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Along with the intrigue of the Cubs snapping the longest drought in professional sports, the 2016 World Series was a thriller that featured an unbelievable Game 7 (and massive television ratings).

The 2016 Cubs won an MLB-best 103 games in the regular season and were viewed as the team to beat all season long. 2016 Cubs manager Joe Maddon, 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant, star pitchers Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta, and slugger Kyle Schwarber (who returned from a torn ACL suffered that April to star in the World Series) will be among the guests that Rizzo and Ross will have conversations with on The Lovable Reunion.

“2016 was a monumental time for the Cubs, for Chicago, and for baseball fans everywhere,” The Volume’s Head of Digital, Matthew Kline, said. “At The Volume, we’re excited to work with Rizzo and Ross to revisit that championship run, hear untold stories, and sit down with the people who were part of an extraordinary moment in sports history. Together, it creates a full experience built around the personalities and historic moments that fans still talk about today.”

This should be a strong addition to the podcast lineup at The Volume, a company founded by Colin Cowherd that produces sports podcasts and video content.

You can follow The Lovable Reunion (@LovableReunion) on X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for the latest updates about the podcast.