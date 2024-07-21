Photo Credit: SportsNet Pittsburgh

If you believe in announcer jinxes, then Pittsburgh Pirates broadcasters Greg Brown and Kevin Young deserve ample praise for Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Brown and Young didn’t simply pull off an announcer jinx. Leaving no stone unturned, the duo achieved a reverse announcer jinx and a regular announcer jinx — in the same at-bat.

With the score tied 0-0, Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the sixth inning against Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez. After Sánchez missed with the third pitch of the at-bat, moving the count to 2-1, Young got it going, starting with a reverse jinx.

“I almost feel like Andrew McCutchen’s about to do something,” Young said. “He’s dressed like a superhero tonight.”

Sánchez’s next pitch also missed, setting up a 3-1 count. That’s when Brown got into the mix.

“Did we talk about Sánchez, how he never gives up home runs?” Brown asked.

“We might have discussed that at one point,” Young responded.

“I think we mentioned it earlier. I thought we did,” Brown said.

McCutchen then did his part, drilling Sánchez’s 3-1 offering 431 feet into the Pirate bullpen for an absolute no-doubter home run.

Pirates announcers Greg Brown and Kevin Young provided a reverse announcer jinx and a regular announcer jinx in one at-bat. It all led to this home run Andrew McCutchen. (H/T @PlatinumKey13 )pic.twitter.com/GBCkCXLZk3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 21, 2024

That opened the floodgates for Pittsburgh. The Pirates scored one more run in the sixth inning, then two more in the eighth.

And it all started with a jinx.

