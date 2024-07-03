The Bay Bridge is shown just before the start of Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics. Photo Credit: Bally Sports West.

As the Bally Sports West broadcast for Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics, announcer Patrick O’Neal had some fun with a recent social media error made by Angels pitcher, Ben Joyce.

While the series began on Tuesday, the Angels were in the Bay Area on Monday. And as is normal with MLB teams playing the A’s, the Angels are staying in San Francisco. Joyce was in San Francisco when he posted a photo of the Bay Bridge, which connects San Francisco and Oakland.

Only, Joyce got his bridges confused, tagging it as the Golden Gate Bridge. This mistake was pointed out by Sarah Wilson (aka, Swilly) of Angelswin.com. Joyce, to his credit, took it in stride, posting “Upon further review this is not the Golden Gate Bridge.”

Upon further review this is not the Golden Gate Bridge. https://t.co/vuHIHeP48n — Ben Joyce (@benjoyce08) July 1, 2024

A day later, it came up again. Just before the game started, Bally Sports West showed an overhead shot of the Bay Bridge. O’Neal had some fun.

“The iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Ah. A thing of beauty,” O’Neal said. “Upon further review, that is the Bay Bridge.”

Swilly shared that, as well as the later segment detailing it on X (formerly Twitter).

UPON FURTHER REVIEW I AM SCREAMING LMAO pic.twitter.com/KdCW9S1xPm — swilly ☻ (@swillysports) July 3, 2024

To be fair to Joyce, this mistake has been made before. During the 2019 NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors were in the Bay Area playing the Golden State Warriors. NBA teams, like MLB teams, stay in San Francisco during Bay Area road trips — even if their opponent plays in Oakland, as the Warriors were still doing during that series. The Raptors, though, shared on their then-Twitter account, “Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle.” The image was of the team standing on the Golden Gate Bridge.

So, Joyce is keeping good company.

[Ben Joyce on X, Swilly on X, Photo Credit: Bally Sports West]