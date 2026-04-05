Credit: FanDuel Sports Network West

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell just put together a dream defensive performance that will give the Seattle Mariners and their fans nightmares.

Adell robbed not one, not two, but THREE home runs in one game on Saturday night at Angel Stadium. And each one proved to be game-saving in a 1-0 Angels victory over the Mariners.

It didn’t take long for Adell to get started.

On the second batter of the game, 2025 MLB home run champion Cal Raleigh appeared to have his first homer of the 2026 campaign, but Adell had other ideas.

Here’s how the first robbery looked and sounded on the Angels television broadcast, with Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza on the call for FanDuel Sports Network West.

JO SAID NO 🙅 pic.twitter.com/bRflz01SXd — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 5, 2026

Randazzo: “Adell’s back near the wall. He leaps! AND HE CAUGHT IT! JO ADELL ROBS RALEIGH OF WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HIS FIRST HOME RUN OF THIS YEAR!”

Adell brought the fireworks back for the late innings.

In the top of the eighth inning, Adell robbed Seattle’s Josh Naylor of a solo blast.

JO ADELL ROBS HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE NIGHT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oKaccCP6xh — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

Randazzo: “HE GOT ANOTHER ONE! JO ADELL, WHAT A NIGHT!”

Gubicza: “Wow! That is unbelievable!”

Aaron Goldsmith and Angie Mentink had the Seattle call for Mariners.TV.

Goldsmith: “HE DOES IT AGAIN! WOW! JO ADELL HAS ROBBED TWO HOME RUNS IN ALMOST THE SAME SPOT TONIGHT!”

And the third robbery was the most incredible, with Adell jumping into the stands next to the right-field foul pole to deny J. P. Crawford of a homer.

JO ADELL JUST ROBBED A THIRD HOME RUN TONIGHT HE JUMPED INTO THE STANDS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uWynN27aON — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

Randazzo: “DID HE CATCH IT AGAIN?! HE FELL INTO THE CROWD, SO IT’S A HOME RUN! THEY CALLED HIM OUT! HE DID IT AGAIN!”

The Jo Adell third HR robbery, on the Seattle broadcast… Aaron Goldsmith: “THERE’S NO WAY! THERE’S NO WAY!” Angie Mentink: “Stop it.” Goldsmith: “JO ADELL IS HAVING THE NIGHT OF HIS LIFE! HE WENT INTO THE CROWD AND JUST ROBBED HIS THIRD HOME RUN!”pic.twitter.com/Wwh0ky5p1x https://t.co/aAlrvtaNZU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2026

Goldsmith: “THERE’S NO WAY! THERE’S NO WAY!”

Mentink: “Stop it.”

Goldsmith: “JO ADELL IS HAVING THE NIGHT OF HIS LIFE! HE WENT INTO THE CROWD AND JUST ROBBED HIS THIRD HOME RUN!”

Credit to Goldsmith for recognizing the complete insanity of the situation and giving it an electric call when many opposing announcers would not in such a moment.