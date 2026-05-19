J.T. Ginn took a no-hitter into the ninth inning for the Athletics against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Monday night. Two batters later, he suffered the loss.

In a hard-to-believe finish, Zach Neto hit a two-run homer to give the Angels a 2-1 walk-off win over the A’s.

The game was 0-0 entering the ninth inning, but the A’s got one run to take a 1-0 lead, setting up Ginn for the chance to finish off the no-hitter in the bottom of the ninth.

On pitch No. 102 of the night for Ginn, the Angels’ Adam Frazier hit a line-drive single to break up the no-hitter while leading off the bottom of the ninth.

Here’s how that looked on the NBC Sports California broadcast, with Jenny Cavnar on the A’s play-by-play call:

J. T. Ginn loses his no-hit bid in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/iWx2xQOGuA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 19, 2026

So, the first-place A’s no longer had hopes of their first no-hitter since 2019 (Mike Fiers), but they still had the chance to secure a shutout road victory.

But three pitches later, Zach Neto crushed a 2-0 offering from Ginn over the center field wall for a walk-off blast.

Angels play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo had the call for FanDuel Sports Network West:

A’s pitcher J.T. Ginn entered the bottom of the ninth with a no-hitter. Two batters later, Zach Neto and the Angels walk it off! Wayne Randazzo has the Angels call. ⚾️💣🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/mdaaUwpRfL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 19, 2026

Randazzo: “HERE’S A FLYBALL, CENTER FIELD! IT’S HIT WELL! BOLTE IS BACK NEAR THE WALL! AND IT’S GONE! UNBELIEVABLE! WHAT A FINISH! ZACH NETO SAYS ‘GOOD NIGHT’ TO THE A’S AND J.T. GINN! WALKS IT OFF WITH A HOME RUN!”

The A’s broadcast call, on the other hand, was much more somber after the stunning turn of events. Here’s how that sounded with Cavnar alongside color commentator Dallas Braden:

The heartbroken A’s call, with Jenny Cavnar on play-by-play and Dallas Braden on color commentary. Cavnar: “What a gut punch for the Athletics.” Braden: “Just an incredibly unfortunate series of events… Jenny, it’s about as rough of a finish as I think you could expect.” https://t.co/YiPUdmOvxB pic.twitter.com/8dSjBFAQvw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 19, 2026

Cavnar: “To center field. Going back is Henry Bolte. At the track, leaping up. And a home run for Zach Neto. A 2-1 walk-off win on a home run. What a gut punch for the Athletics. On a career-high night for J.T. Ginn; had a go-ahead hitter going into the ninth. Athletics able to scratch across the run they needed. And Dallas, they leave losing this game 2-1.”

Braden: “Just an incredibly unfortunate series of events… Jenny, it’s about as rough of a finish as I think you could expect, when you consider how the entire evening went. From first pitch, it was a pitcher’s duel. J.T. Ginn outpaced (Walbert) Ureña. But unfortunately, the last team standing here tonight not wearing green and gold.”

Along with securing an amazing walk-off victory, the Angels extend their longest active streak in MLB without being no-hit, going back to Sept. 1999.