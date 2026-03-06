Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the Los Angeles Angels in Spring Training in Arizona, longtime radio announcer Terry Smith was the victim in a frightening car accident that he says he was fortunate to survive.

According to Doug Padilla of the Orange County Register, Smith was involved in a hit-and-run collision when he was rear-ended in Phoenix.

Smith’s car was destroyed by a vehicle traveling at an estimated 90 miles per hour. The driver involved in the hit-and-run is still being pursued by police. Miraculously, Smith emerged from the violent accident with just a thumb injury. The longtime Angels announcer said he was told by the first officer that arrived at the accident scene that he was “lucky to be alive.”

On his first radio broadcast back in the booth on Wednesday, Smith addressed the accident and said it was a harrowing experience.

“I feel extremely fortunate to be on the air with you. This was a harrowing experience for me and my family, but I am ready to go and give it a test today. A lot of things have happened to me and my family over the last 72 hours and I’m extremely happy to be with you for today’s broadcast,” Smith said via the Register.

Terry Smith has been the radio voice of the Los Angeles Angels since 2002, arriving just in time to see the franchise win their lone World Series trophy. Before his time in southern California he spent many years in Columbus as the radio voice of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Columbus Clippers.