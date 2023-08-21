Aug 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Umpire Angel Hernandez (5) reacts prior to a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We know it may be hard to believe, but Ángel Hernández was up to his usual antics behind the plate over the weekend. And as we’ve seen to find out more and more recently, announcers around the league aren’t going to be shy about calling out what they deem as incompetent umpiring. Over the past weeks, the Nationals, Yankees and Astros broadcasts have all called out Hernández for not only his calls of balls and strikes behind the dish but his need to be the center of every play.

During the home half of the second inning in Sunday’s game between the Braves and Giants, Hernández rang up Atlanta designated hitter Marcell Ozuna on a pitch below the knees. While San Francisco catcher Patrick Bailey did a good job of framing Jakob Junis’ 3-2 pitch to Ozuna, it’s pretty clear that the pitch was not in the zone. And should’ve been called a ball.

“Ooooooh. Ángel Hernández, maybe getting a little warm back behind home plate,” said Atlanta Braves play-by-play voice Brandon Gaudin.

The Giants booth didn’t argue the strike call but merely laughed at whatever it was that Hernández was doing behind the plate. Seemingly confused by whatever motion

“I don’t know how to describe Ángel Hernández’s call. But he punches him out. Or pulls him out. Or something.”

Now, we aren’t going to get on Hernández’ for whatever that strike call was, but we will for his strike accuracy or lack thereof. According to Umpire Scorecards, he called just 80% of called strikes correctly on Sunday, compared to the league average of 88%. 11 of 54 called strikes were true balls, like the example below:

This isn’t even the worst offense we’ve seen from Hernández, but announcers around the league are surely getting fed up with having him behind the plate on any even night.