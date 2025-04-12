Photo Credit: Apple TV+

As a five-time All-Star and former National League MVP, Andrew McCutchen is one of MLB’s most recognizable players. Despite that, during its broadcast of Friday night’s game between McCutchen’s Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds, at least one person at Apple TV+ didn’t know who McCutchen was.

During the bottom of the third inning, Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes was being interviewed from the dugout. Skenes discussed the importance of McCutchen’s veteran presence on the team.

“I grew up watching him,” Skenes said. “I remember his MVP year and the playoff years in Pittsburgh and he was at the center of all that.”

As Skenes spoke, there was a split screen. One camera was focused on Skenes while the other was locked on the game. Between pitches, the non-Skenes camera focused on someone sitting in the Pittsburgh dugout. That someone was definitely not McCutchen.

While Skenes continued to talk about McCutchen, the camera cut away from the dugout, once again showing the game. Between pitches, there was briefly a fullscreen shot of Skenes before once again going to a split screen, showing Skenes on one screen and the other person — once again, not McCutchen — on the other.

…..did apple tv really think this was Andrew McCutchen? I have no words. pic.twitter.com/0cM3zVXhAo — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) April 11, 2025

Oops.