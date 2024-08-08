Credit: Bally Sports Southwest

Andrew Chafin seems like a delightful interview.

He left an impression with the Detroit Tigers, not only with his slider, which can be unhittable at times, but also with his rather offbeat interviews, particularly when he had quite the pleasant chat with Dan Petry, which went viral during Spring Training.

Nicknamed “Big Country,” the nine-year vet lives on a farm near Massillon, Ohio. During his conversation with Petry, he told the former All-Star pitcher that he could build whatever you wanted; just give him the tools.

Well, those tools are now in Arlington, Texas — for the time being. The veteran left-handed reliever was traded to the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor-leaguers Chase Lee and Joseph Montalvo during the MLB Trading Deadline. And he’s found a home in the Lonestar State, along with some fellow “rednecks.”

He’s been with the American League West team for about a week, getting to know the clubhouse of the defending World Series Champions. When asked about his first impressions of Texas, he shared his thoughts.

“I love it so far, there’s actually a few other rednecks on this team, so we sit and talk about fun stuff I like talking about,” he said. “It’s great.”

Chafin would not enlighten reporters on who the other “rednecks” are in the clubhouse and what it is that they talk about. He offered that they talk about trucks, heavy equipment and things of that nature.

“But that’s all you’re gonna get,” Chafin said as he cracked a smile.

As Chafin continues to settle in with the Rangers, perhaps more details about his “redneck” crew will emerge. Until then, fans can enjoy the enigmatic charm of the veteran left-hander, who’s aiming to keep that information close to the vest while trying to help the Rangers secure a playoff spot in the second half.

[Bally Sports Southwest]