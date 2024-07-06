Andre Knott talks before Friday’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and San Francisco Giants. Photo Credit: Bally Sports Great Lakes.

When sideline or field reporters are talking while the game is going, there’s always a risk that whatever is happening in the game might make its way over to the reporter. That happened to Andre Knott on Friday.

Only, Knott handled it with no issue.

During the second inning of Friday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians, Knott — an on-field reporter for the Guardians on Bally Sports Great Lakes — was talking about San Francisco’s Jorge Soler while Soler was batting. Soler fouled a 1-2 offering from Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee off, pulling a grounder near the Guardian dugout down the third base line.

“He was originally brought here (pause) to drive runs in,” Knott then shifted gears. “Arch (analyst Rick Manning), you weren’t looking, did you? I made the play and you didn’t even see it…You know it’s this beautiful hand of mine that caught that, come on. I need a replay.”

Guardians field reporter Andre Knott snags a foul ball mid-sentence. “You weren’t looking…You know it’s this beautiful hand of mine that caught that.” pic.twitter.com/rO6IGttFr6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2024

While the Bally Sports Great Lakes broadcast obviously had better audio of Knott’s grab, the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast caught Knott’s grab on camera. It confirmed what Knott said. He made the play.

The Giants broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area confirms — Knott made a clean grab. pic.twitter.com/aaEgSmMcKF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2024

[NBC Sports Bay Area, Photo Credit: Bally Sports Great Lakes]