Major League Baseball players who used steroids can’t get into Cooperstown, but the person who over saw the steroid-era is in the Hall of Fame, and Alex Rodriguez has a problem with that.

Former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017. Meanwhile, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Alex Rodriguez and the biggest stars from the era Selig commissioned have been kept out of Cooperstown. And according to Rodriguez, he finds the disconnect confusing.

Rodriguez joined The Stephen A. Smith Show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio Monday afternoon to discuss his docuseries that recently aired on HBO, Alex vs ARod. The series detailed the side of Rodriguez’s career and personality that turned him into such a polarizing player, which includes being a repeat PED user.

During the interview, Smith said he understands why Bonds may have wanted to give steroids a try after watching the way McGwire and Sosa were celebrated by the sport during the 1998 home run chase. And the comment prompted A-Rod to weigh in on Selig receiving the honor.

“All of this stuff you’re talking about was under Bud Selig’s watch,” Rodriguez added. “And the fact that those two guys are not in, but somehow, Bud Selig is in the Hall of Fame, that to me feels like there’s a little bit, some hypocrisy around that.”

Rodriguez noted that he questioned Selig’s Hall of Fame induction in the HBO docuseries, but “unfortunately it didn’t come out.”

A-Rod might also have personal reasons for not wanting to see Selig’s career celebrated in the Hall of Fame. He was the commissioner who handed Rodriguez a 211-game suspension which was eventually reduced to one full season. Bud Selig refused to testify at the arbitration hearing, he would not meet with Alex Rodriguez one-on-one to discuss the suspension and he declined to be interviewed for Alex vs ARod.

On the contrary, Rodriguez has said Rob Manfred belongs in the Hall of Fame, crediting the current commissioner with saving baseball. While Manfred may not have saved baseball, he did save Rodriguez’s relationship with the sport. Manfred was in charge when Rodriguez rebuilt his relationship with the league, dropped his lawsuit against MLB, returned to play after his suspension, and became an ambassador for the sport as an analyst on TV.

Bud Selig oversaw positive growth when he was MLB Commissioner and made some important changes such as the Wild Card, but he also oversaw the steroid era and a labor dispute that canceled the 1994 World Series.

If baseball’s Hall of Fame is going to have the standard of keeping people who compromised the integrity of the sport out of Cooperstown, then Rodriguez has a fair gripe about Selig. You can argue Selig looked the other way as Sosa and McGwire repeatedly hit 60 and 70 homers for the better of the sport, but choosing money and attention over keeping the game clean compromised the integrity of baseball as much as any PED user.