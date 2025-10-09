Photo credit: FS1

After watching the New York Yankees’ season come to an end, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are finger-pointing their blame in the same direction.

The Yankees lost the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays in four games and now they’re left to spend another offseason trying to figure out how to end their championship drought.

While many will blame manager Aaron Boone, A-Rod and Jeter are looking at Brian Cashman and the Yankees front office.

“[Aaron Boone] is the one guy I would circle that has least to blame…one of the worst constructions of a roster I’ve ever seen.” A-Rod “I’m pretty sure Aaron’s not the one that’s calling every move that they make throughout the game.” Derek Jeter pic.twitter.com/uwG5jtb07M — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 9, 2025



“Honestly, from the entire organization, he’s the one guy I would circle that has least to blame,” Rodriguez said of Boone during the FS1 postgame show. “I mean, he’s got a lot of talent, but for me, personally, one of the worst constructions of a roster I’ve ever seen. You have three lefthanded catchers, you have five DHs, you have a first baseman in and out, it’s just a very, very difficult hand for Boone. And honestly, they were exposed against a much better Jays team.”

Brian Cashman was largely praised last offseason for his ability to build the roster in the wake of losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets. But Rodriguez, who does not love the increased reliance on analytics, calling it “one of the worst constructions of a roster I’ve ever seen” is a loud and damning assessment of Cashman. Of course, having the worst built roster didn’t stop A-Rod from picking the Yankees to win a World Series just a few days earlier.

In the same segment where A-Rod ripped the Yankees front office, Jeter similarly absolved Boone of any blame, alleging he’s not the in-game decision-maker despite his manager title.

“Aaron did a good job. He’s working with what he has to work with, and he sticks up for his players. I know he takes a lot of heat,” Jeter said. “Look, I’m not saying it from any inside knowledge, but I’m pretty sure Aaron’s not the one that’s calling every move that they make throughout the game.”

This has been a frequent criticism of the Yankees throughout Boone’s tenure. When the Yankees moved on from Joe Girardi after the 2017 season, the belief was that they were going to hire a manager who aligned better with the front office’s analytical approach and vision.

Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman have both pushed back on the idea that the front office meddles with the manager’s in-game decision-making. But that hasn’t stopped fans, and apparently Derek Jeter, from speculating.

It’s worth noting A-Rod and Jeter don’t have the best relationship with Cashman. A-Rod’s relationship with Cashman deteriorated in 2013, after the then-Yankees third baseman received a 211-game PED suspension. And Jeter’s relationship with Cashman was fractured following the 2010 season, when the Yankees were reluctant to give the aging shortstop a long-term contract.

Fast forward to 2025, both Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were presented the chance to assess another Yankees season that ended in disappointment, and they both jumped at the opportunity to criticize and place blame on the Brian Cashman-led front office.