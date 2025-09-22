Photo Credit: Apple TV+.

Alex Faust is getting his shot at the big stage.

The 36-year-old broadcaster will take over Bob Costas’ MLB playoff play-by-play role at TNT Sports, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. Faust already has connections to the network through his NHL coverage for TNT Sports and his work calling French Open matches.

Costas stepped away from baseball play-by-play after calling the Yankees-Royals ALDS last year, ending a legendary 44-year run that included three World Series and 10 league championships. The Hall of Fame broadcaster admitted he couldn’t consistently reach his past standard, saying he had “too much regard for the game, for the craft” to perform below his lifetime average.

Faust, a Brooklyn native, graduated from Northeastern University in 2012 and began his career by calling college games on the student radio station before transitioning to a data analyst role. He left the corporate world to pursue broadcasting full-time, working his way up through freelance assignments with NBC Sports, NESN, and ESPN.

The 36-year-old gained recognition as the Los Angeles Kings’ television voice from 2017-23 before the team declined to renew his contract when they restructured their broadcast operations. He currently calls Friday Night Baseball for Apple TV+ and serves as the radio voice of the New York Rangers.

Brian Anderson remains TNT Sports’ lead MLB voice and will handle the National League Championship Series alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur. In the divisional round, Anderson is expected to work with Francoeur while Darling teams up with Faust.

That would put Faust in a position to build chemistry with one of baseball’s most experienced broadcast analysts. Darling has been TNT Sports’ lead game analyst since 2008 and recently signed a multiyear extension with the network.

Now it’s Faust’s turn to call October baseball.