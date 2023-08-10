Photo Credit: ESPN

Much of the sports world has been up in arms after the Baltimore Orioles removed television play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown from the booth. And Hall of Fame broadcaster Al Michaels weighed in on the situation during an appearance on ESPN’s Outside The Lines on Wednesday.

For those unaware of the situation, Brown was removed from the broadcast booth after making factual comments about how the Orioles had won more games against the Tampa Bay Rays this season than the last two years combined back in July.

Fans and fellow broadcasters alike have largely wholeheartedly agreed that Brown’s removal by the Orioles organization was unjust. And Michael’s echoed those sentiments while discussing the situation with ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap on Outside The Lines.

“When I heard and read about it Jeremy, I thought that it was either a joke or there was something much more insidious behind the suspension,” said Michaels. And now that I realize that it had everything to do with what was said about Tampa Bay and playing the Rays. I agree, there should be a suspension here. They should suspend the doofus that suspended Kevin Brown.

"They should suspend the doofus that suspended Kevin Brown." Hall of Fame broadcaster Al Michaels weighs in on Orioles announcer Kevin Brown's removal from team broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/Cav35V7667 — Outside the Lines (@OTLonESPN) August 9, 2023

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear likely that whichever “doofus” that made this decision will receive any disciplinary actions whatsoever, as it reportedly was a decision that came directly from the Angelos family spearheaded by Orioles owner John Angelos.

It does sound like Brown is set to return to the Orioles broadcast booth later this week, as he will reportedly return for their game on August 11th against the Seattle Mariners.

Regardless, many in the sports media realm are rightfully enraged about this situation happening in the first place, and you can add Al Michaels to that lengthy list.

[Outside The Lines on Twitter]