No one knows anything about Juan Soto — except, apparently, Carlos Mendoza’s son?

As apathy continues to build around the sweepstakes for the 26-year-old outfielder — hailed by many as a modern-day Ted Williams — tangible updates have become increasingly scarce.

On the one hand, we have Jon Heyman, who insists that the sweepstakes for Soto have no clear favorites. Yet, in the same breath, he points to the Mets as a “logical” landing spot before pivoting to name the Yankees as his pick.

On the other hand, we have Adrian Mendoza.

Did Carlos Mendozas son just leak the Soto signing?!?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OPR0kfxBhO — omzy (@omzy__) December 6, 2024

Do you know who his father is? The New York Mets manager, of course.

While the Mets appear to be the favorites to sign Soto, the Yankees have a very real shot of re-signing him to keep him in the Bronx for the next decade-plus. There’s also the Boston Red Sox looming, but let’s not get Jeff Passan started. Instead, we can get seemingly Mendoza’s son to perhaps provide some unexpected insight into Soto’s future.

A TikTok account that appears to belong to Mendoza’s kid son, Adrian, replied to the notion that Soto would be shipping up to Boston that the Mets have offered the free agent outfielder a 15-year, $700-million contract. He didn’t go as far as to say that was the winning bid, as no one quite knows literally anything about where Soto might end up, but he did offer a “Do you know who [I am]?” in the comments.

A legendary reply, to say the least.

While the Mets’ front office has been careful not to leak anything with David Stearns serving as the president of baseball operations, is it possible that the manager’s son let one slip?

Just watch and see if you don’t believe him.

For those doubting it’s Adrian, there’s some circumstantial evidence. The TikTok account has two posts: one of him working out with Francisco Lindor and another showing his father delivering a speech in the clubhouse after the Mets clinched a Wild Card berth.

It’s far from definitive proof, but it does lend credibility to the idea that this might actually be Mendoza’s son.

And it’s not like the Mets are strangers to family members—or alleged ones—leaking information. There was the case of Carlos Beltrán’s alleged niece, who said that her “uncle” would be stepping down as the Mets’ manager following his involvement—as a player—in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

It turned out she wasn’t actually his niece, but her claim ultimately held water.

Now, Adrian Mendoza only allegedly shared the Mets’ offer, which hasn’t been made public. What is known, however, is that it’ll take north of $600 million to secure Soto. So, if Adrian turns out to be right — and Soto ends up in Queens — his TikTok account may be the latest gimmick that Mets fans wrap their arms around.

